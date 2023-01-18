The joyful tune ‘Madhi Vihangamayye’ from ‘Popcorn’ is out

Hyderabad: Sai Ronak and Avika Gor will be seen in exciting roles in an entertainer titled ‘Popcorn’, directed by Murali Naga Srinivas Gandham. Producer Madhupalli Bhogendra Gupta of Acharya Creations (of the critically-acclaimed ‘Napolean’ and ‘Maa Oori Polimera’ fame) is producing it.

Avika Gor is debuting as a co-producer of the movie with her banner Avika Screen Creations. MS Chalapathi Raju and Seshu Babu Peddinti are its other co-producers. The film is going to hit the screens on February 10.

Recently, the film’s trailer was released by Akkineni Nagarjuna. It showed that ‘Popcorn’ is a content-oriented as well as fun-filled film.

Today, an enjoyable song titled ‘Madhi Vihangamayye’ has been released via Aditya Music. Sreejo’s enjoyable lyrics are among its merits. Set in a shopping mall, its dance choreography brings out the joyous mood of the lead pair as Sai Ronak and Avika Gor dance to their heart’s content.

Singers Benny Dayal and Ramya Behra render the song in such a way that their vocals reflect the elated mood of the actors. Shravan Bharadwaj lets his work do the talking.

Presenter MS Chalapathi Raju is confident that the film’s last 45 minutes are going to keep the viewer hooked to the screens. “Elders will reconnect with their past, while youngsters will have a blast watching the film. The movie tells the story of a dramatic, emotional journey of two characters,” he recently said.

“The concept of this film is different. Everything about it is different. I thank the Telugu audience for always supporting me. ‘Popcorn’ is entirely different from my previous films,” Avika Gor recently said.

“The story of this film takes place in a lift. And it is going to draw your attention completely within 10 minutes. The climax will completely be edge-of-the-seat. I am thrilled about it,” Sai Ronak added.