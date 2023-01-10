Avoid manja to save pigeons during Makar Sankranti, says Sahayog Organisation

Every year in January, the city sacrifices thousands of its birds to the thrill of the kite-flying festival. Injuries to birds and other flying creatures are mainly caused by Chinese manja and glass-coated threads that cut through the flesh and bones of these birds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: A youth-based activist association, Sahayog Organisation is urging kite-flyers to avoid using Chinese and glass-coated manja during Makar Sankranti.

Every year in January, the city sacrifices thousands of its birds to the thrill of the kite-flying festival.

Injuries to birds and other flying creatures are mainly caused by Chinese manja and glass-coated threads that cut through the flesh and bones of these birds. Birds brought to the camp have deep cuts, injuries, and even glass pieces embedded in their bodies. Not all birds entangled in manja are lucky enough to be rescued. Many birds as well as humans have been seriously injured by manja.

Dos and Don’ts during the kite flying festival:

Do not fly kites using Chinese and glass-coated manja, instead use simple thread

Always dispose of the leftover pieces of manja in a careful manner to avoid the entanglement of birds in manja

Fly kites on open grounds, and never turn a blind eye to an injured bird. Dial +91 9394005600 to report injured birds and those found hanging from trees

Take injured birds to the nearest veterinary hospital or doctor, or to the nearest pigeon treatment center

Volunteers from Sahayog Organisation and Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh will be on move in and around Hyderabad city and attend to the injured birds till January 17 morning.

Chinese manja is banned in Telangana, and if anyone is found selling the same, can contact the above-mentioned helpline number.