Here is delectable Bhogichi Bhaji recipe ahead of Sankranti

Chef Sharata Kumar Das, who specialises in Italian/Indian and multi-cuisines at Glocal Junction, brings us one of the easiest and mouth-watering Bhogichi Bhaji recipes.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 03:52 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: The day before Makar Sankranti, the festival of Bhogi is observed. On this day, a delectable mixed vegetable meal called ‘Bhogichi Bhaji’ is prepared in Maharashtra using seasonal winter vegetables. Bhogi is typically observed on January 13 and on this day devotees worship Indra, the God of rains and clouds. He is worshipped by farmers to bless the land with prosperity, wealth, and good rains.

Ingredients

Potatoes – 500 gms

Carrots – 150 gms

Brinjals – 200 gms

Green peas – 150 gms

Papdi – 150 gms

Green chana (fresh) – 150 gms

White sesame – 10 gms

Drumsticks – 250 gms

Onions – 150 gms

Garlic – 100 gms

Ginger – 100 gms

Tomatoes – 250 gms

Coconut – 100 gms

Garam masala – 10 gms

Turmeric powder – 10 gms

Oil – 100 ml

Method

Peel and chop all the vegetables into perfect cubes. Now take a saucepan, add water and a pinch of salt and boil the vegetables properly. Once done, keep it aside to let it cool down.

While it cools down, take another saucepan; add the finely chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and tomatoes.

Cook it for 10 minutes. Once done, add the Indian spices and let it cook for another 5 minutes.

Once done, add the boiled vegetables and let them cook for 15 minutes on medium heat and your steaming ‘Bhogichi Bhaji’ is ready.