Awake brain surgery conducted on 59-year-old at Kamineni Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at city-based Kamineni Hospitals on Friday announced successful completion of an awake brain surgery on a 59-year-old farmer Venkanna, hailing from Mansoorabad, Rangareddy district. The farmer was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of left upper limb weakness for the past three months.

Clinical investigations and MRI revealed that Venkanna required complex awake craniotomy procedure for complete excision or removal of the lesion. The awake brain surgery is carried out while the patient is awake and conscious. Neurological diseases, such as some brain tumours or epileptic seizures, are treated via awake brain surgery.

“Awake craniotomy allows neurosurgeons to remove tumours in important i.e. eloquent areas of the brain. In eloquent areas, any small damage to brain will lead to consequences like loss of motor function or speech function according to areas involved motor or speech area respectively,” said Dr. Ramesh, senior neurosurgeon, Kamineni Hospitals, said.

Along with Dr Ramesh, chief anesthetist, Dr Rajeshwar, Dr Lakshmi Priyanka and nursing team were part of the surgery.