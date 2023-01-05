Awareness on RMC techniques held at KITSW

Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Warangal: Department of Civil Engineering of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) and Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) Student Chapter, KITSW, have jointly organised a seminar on awareness programme on ” Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Techniques” here on the campus on Thursday

Speaking at the seminar, NIT Warangal Director Prof N V Ramana Rao shared his invaluable expertise and knowledge on the subject with the students. He also discussed the various challenges related to the implementation of RMC techniques and the various measures that can be taken to overcome these challenges and inculcated engineering skills.

KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy also spoke.