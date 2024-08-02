Awareness Rally on breastfeeding held in Hyderabad

The weeklong awareness drive is being observed worldwide between August 1 and 7 with the theme ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 06:11 PM

Hyderabad: Medicover Woman and Child Hospitals, Hitec City conducted an awareness rally at Madhapur on Friday to highlight the importance of breastfeeding among infants. The weeklong awareness drive is being observed worldwide between August 1 and 7 with the theme ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All’.

Displaying placards aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of breastfeeding, nearly 100 care givers from the hospital including nurses, medics, pediatricians, gynecologists, neonatologists and caregivers from other allied wings participated in the rally from the hospital premises to Cyber Gate, Madhapur.

Some of benefits of breastfeeding include healthy weight maintenance, lowers the risk of obesity by 15 percent to 30 percent compared to formula-fed babies, and decreases risk of postpartum depression and certain cancers in mothers, Head, Neonatology and Paediatrics, Dr. Ravinder Reddy Parige said.

Dr. B. Radhika, senior gynaecologist, laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist, Dr. Madhumohan Reddy, senior pediatric surgeon; Dr. Janardhan Reddy, pediatrician and intensivist, Dr. Ashish Sapre, pediatric cardiologist; and Dr. M. Navitha, neonatologist and pediatrician and Center Head, Krishna Prasad and others were present.