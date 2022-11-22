AWS launches 2nd Cloud infrastructure region in Hyderabad, to support 48K jobs annually

November 22, 2022

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure Region in India named as the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region.

AWS is planning to invest an estimated $4.4 billion (about Rs 36,300 crore) in India by 2030 through the new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, which includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses related to ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.

The investment is also estimated to support an average of more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually at external businesses during this time. These jobs will be part of the AWS supply chain in India, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and jobs within the country’s broader economy.

The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is also estimated to add approximately $7.6 billion (about Rs 63,600 crores) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030.

The future starts today!

The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is now open! 🎉

This is the second region in India joining the Mumbai region to offer customers more choice & flexibility to leverage advanced cloud technologies. https://t.co/8LmlI4U1P0#IndiaBuildsOnAWS pic.twitter.com/BwnabfAJRm — AWS Cloud India (@AWSCloudIndia) November 22, 2022

Starting Tuesday, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organisations, will have a greater choice for running their applications and serving endusers from data centers located in India. Customers will have access to advanced AWS technologies to drive innovation including data analytics, security, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We welcome AWS’s commitment to invest approximately Rs 36,300 crores in the AWS Region in Hyderabad, which strengthens Telangana’s position as a progressive data center hub in India,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

“We recognize the power of cloud computing, which is why we have collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations in India,” he said.

“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice-President of Infrastructure Services at Amazon Data Services.

“The ‘India cloud’ is set for big expansion and innovation. Data centres are an important element of the digital ecosystem. The investments by AWS in expanding their data centres in India is a welcome development and would certainly help catalyse India’s digital economy,” said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“The Government of India’s upcoming National Cloud and Data Centre Policy envisages a significant increase in India’s capacity from the current 565 MW to over 2,565 MW in the near future. We look forward to greener and more sustainable data centres to power India’s expanding economy,” he said.

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, AWS now has 96 Availability Zones across 30 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand.

AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. The AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region consists of three Availability Zones and joins the existing AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which opened in June 2016. Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, and near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks.

AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance. The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable local customers with data residency preferences to store data securely in India, while providing customers with even lower latency across the country.

Enterprises in India that choose AWS to speed time to market and innovate include Angel One, Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, Bajaj Capital, Broadridge, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, RBL Bank, Tata Elxsi, Titan and others. From the public sector, 21K School, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Common Service Centers, CropIn, Digital India Corporation (MeitY), EnglishHelper, Government of Telangana, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, NITI Aayog, PhysicsWallah, Prasar Bharati News Services and others use AWS.