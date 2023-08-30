Axis Bank launches ‘Infinity Savings Account’

Axis Bank will not impose any penalty on customers for non-maintenance of minimum balance in their accounts. Additionally, the third largest private sector bank in India will waive off all domestic charges, including debit card and ATM charges.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Source: Axis Bank

Hyderabad: Are you fed up with different charges imposed by banks, including for non-maintenance of minimum balance? Then, look for Axis Bank. Yes, you heard it right! In order to revolutionise the banking experience and give its customers peace of mind, particularly digital savvy customers, Axis Bank has introduced ‘Infinity Savings Account’

The new saving account is a zero balance account, which comes at a monthly fee of Rs 150 (inclusive of GST), and a minimum subscription period of 6 months.

Besides monthly subscription, the bank is also offering an annual subscription of Rs 1650. Customer can avail upfront discount of Rs 150 if they opt for annual subscription.

The new account enables customers to open accounts and complete the KYC process online.

What’s interesting is that customers can also avail flat 10% cashback on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce platforms.

Here are a few more interesting features:

No charges on any domestic transactional fees

Free debit card

Unlimited ATM withdrawals

No charges on cheque book usage, transactions, and withdrawals above limits

To know more details about the new account, visit official Axis Bank site.