Gang stealing money from ATMs arrested in Khammam

The one-town Inspector of Police, Swamy in a statement here on Thursday said that the gang with three members from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh States was arrested by the one-town and CCS police on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

The accused Waris of Haryana, Nishad Radheshyam and Nishad Sanjay of Uttar Pradesh were caught by the police following a tip off that they were withdrawing cash from an ATM at railway station road. The gang stole money from a bank ATM in the city in the past, the CI said.

The gang used to open bank accounts in the names of people belonging to Piproli village of Haryana, Butpurthanda Jalala, Kurara Thana, Bhamili post, Hamirpur of Uttar Pradesh and deposit Rs 30, 000 to Rs 40, 000 in each account.

The gang members then take the ATM cards of the account holders to commit thefts. Their modus operandi was to stop the cash coming out with their hands until the money was barely visible from the ATM machine. They would take the money after two beeps.

By doing this, the cash comes out of the machine but the concerned customer receives a receipt that states that the transaction has failed. Then they call the bank’s customer care and tell the matter. Cash would be credited back to their account within 15 days, the CI explained.