Ayshmann Khurrana returns as brand ambassador for Nexus Select Malls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: Nexus Select Trust operating 17 malls across the country on Saturday announced the return of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a new chapter in the vibrant journey of Nexus Select Malls, aiming to redefine shopping and lifestyle experiences for millions across the country, a press release said.

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his versatile acting prowess and his connection with audiences of all ages, embodies the spirit of innovation and diversity that Nexus Select Malls’ stand for. His dynamic personality and trendsetting appeal make him the perfect representative for Nexus Select Malls, which are synonymous with premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “It feels like I am returning home. My collaboration with Nexus Malls is about creating memorable experiences for people.” Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Select Trust added, “Together, we look forward to crafting unique and engaging experiences for our patrons, making every visit to Nexus Select Malls a celebration.”

This partnership is set to unfold a series of exciting campaigns and events that promise to elevate the customer experience.