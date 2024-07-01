BRS demands government to constitute a special task force to curb drugs

To this effect, Qutbullapur BRS MLA KP Vivekanand wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Monday.

1 July 2024

Hyderabad: Taking serious objection over the rampant supply and use of ganja, especially by youth in the State, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded the Congress government to establish a special task force to crack a whip on ganja and drugs sale and curb such activities.

In the letter, the BRS MLA reminded the Chief Minister that the BRS government had established special wings to curb drug menace in the State. However, since the last few months, many youth have been getting addicted to drugs and ganja, which was being sold at pan shops and provision stores, he said.

“With easy availability of drugs and ganja, youth are consuming them at isolated places and even roughing up people, who try to raise objections,” KP Vivekanand said.

Many people from different States arrive in Qutbullapur constituency to eke out a livelihood. Majority of these people were daily workers and from poor income groups. Since the parents work at different places, their children were consuming ganja at isolated places and indulging in anti-social activities, he said.

Further, there were many engineering, pharma, medical, junior and degree colleges in Qutbullapur. The drug suppliers were targeting the youth and students at the educational institutes and supplying drugs and ganja by establishing makeshift huts and tents in the vicinities, the BRS MLA said.

It was time for the State government to wake up from its slumber and initiate stern action against drug peddlers. Towards this, a special task force should be established to weed out drug mafia from the State, he demanded.