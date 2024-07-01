Woman attempts suicide at Jangaon Collectorate over land issue

According to reports, Devarapalli Jyoti of Narmeta mandal reached collectorate along with her two children carrying a can of petrol.

1 July 2024

Jangaon: Jangaon: Depressed over revenue authorities not resolving her land issue, a woman tried to die by suicide by pouring petrol on herself at the Jangaon Collectorate on Monday.

According to reports, Devarapalli Jyoti of Narmeta mandal reached the Collectorate along with her two children carrying a can of petrol. As authorities were busy with the weekly ‘Prajavani’ programme, she suddenly doused herself with the petrol. The people present there immediately informed the security personnel who snatched the can and took her in custody. However, the police realised that she had consumed sleeping pills at home and then rushed her to the Jangaon Government Hospital for treatment.

Jyothi reportedly told the police personnel that she had been taking up her land issue with various authorities, but no one was resolving it. Hence to grab the attention of higher authorities, she attempted suicide by self-immolation.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.