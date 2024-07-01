Hyderabad Cycling Revolution to host ‘Musi River Heritage Ride’

The tour is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 6. The group will meet near Telangana High Court Gate 1 at six in the morning and begin their tour adopting active mobility.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cycling Revolution in collaboration with Musi River Front Development Corporation and Telangana government will be hosting a unique ‘Musi River Heritage Ride’, exploring the cultural influence of the river on Hyderabad city.

The tour is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 6. The group will meet near Telangana High Court Gate 1 at six in the morning and begin their tour adopting active mobility. Participants reaching the venue are also requested to use public transport or carpool.

The ride will be led by city-based historian Haseeb Ahmed who will take participants through landmark buildings, giving a glimpse into the heritage of the old city. The rejuvenation projects taken up by the government will also be explored.

For more details, contact Ravi or Anjani at 9701744814 and 7981323170.