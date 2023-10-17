Ayurveda Day will be celebrated in about 100 countries this year: Ayush Ministry

This year's Ayurveda Day will be celebrated in about 100 countries on the theme of 'Ayurveda for One Health', the Ministry of Ayush said.

By PTI Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: This year’s Ayurveda Day will be celebrated in about 100 countries on the theme of ‘Ayurveda for One Health’, the Ministry of Ayush said on Tuesday.

The ministry held a meeting of various ministries on Tuesday for the successful organisation of Ayurveda Day scheduled on Dhanvantari Jayanti on November 11.

Presiding over the meeting, Ayush secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that according to the vision of the prime minister, Ayurveda Day should be organised as a national programme with mutual cooperation and support of all the ministries.

In the meeting, officials from various ministries shared their ideas with the Ministry of Ayush to make this year’s Ayurveda Day a grand success, according to an official statement.

The Ayush secretary said, “We have to focus on the three main points of Ayurveda Day – ‘ayurveda for students’, ‘ayurveda for farmers’ and ‘ayurveda for public health’ – with the message of ‘ayurveda for everyone every day’. The objective of Ayurveda Day is to promote and disseminate ayurveda at the international level and establish it in the global scenario for the welfare of mankind, animals, plants and environment.”

