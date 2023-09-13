Ayushman Bhava campaign begins in Mancherial

Ayushman Bhava scheme of the union government aims to ensure the optimal delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, even those in remote areas, said Motilal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Additional Collector Motilal along with DMHO Dr Subbarayudu attends virtual inauguration of Ayushman Bhava campaign, in Mancherial on Wednesday

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Revenue) Motilal said the Ayushman Bhava scheme of the union government aims to ensure the optimal delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, even those in remote areas. He along with DMHO Dr GC Subbarayudu attended the virtual inauguration of the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign by President of India Droupadi Murmu, at the Government Medical College here on Wednesday.

Motilal said awareness programmes over the scheme would be conducted in four community health centres urban areas and 17 primary health centres and 121 sub-centres rural parts as part of the campaign. Cards of the scheme would be given to eligible beneficiaries, who would get various medical services for free under the initiative.

