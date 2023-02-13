Aza Fashions unveils new store in Hyderabad; Tamannaah graces occasion

Versatile actor Tamannaah Bhatia, too, graced the occasion, along with many celebrity designers from the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Leading Indian fashion brand Aza, founded by Dr. Alka Nishar in 2005, recently unveiled a new store at Banjara Hills. The popular luxury brand curates Indian fashion across major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. The latest branch was inaugurated by entrepreneur and philanthropist Pinky Reddy. Versatile actor Tamannaah Bhatia, too, graced the occasion, along with many celebrity designers from the city.

“As we expand our offline footprint, launching in Hyderabad was a logical step because it’s one of our top domestic markets online. Having done a trunk show here, we knew the immense potential this city offers. The Aza store at Banjara Hills spans 12,000 sq ft across 4 floors and houses an eclectic mix of designers. With all prominent brands and their exclusive collections under one roof, plus a personalised shopping experience, Aza makes finding the perfect outfit easy and seamless for customers.” added Devangi Parekh, managing director, Azafashions.com.

The brand further promises to provide a platform for talented designers from the city. The store is all set to offer customers an exclusive range of designer wear, accessories, and jewelry.

“I am very excited to be here for the launch of the new Aza store in Hyderabad. I thank Dr. Alka Nishar and Devangi Parekh for inviting me today. This swanky store will be a great destination for luxury shoppers in Hyderabad and makes luxury fashion more accessible,” said Tamannaah.