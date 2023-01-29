Care Hospitals organises walkathon to create cancer awareness in Hyderabad

The health walk was organized to mark the occasion of cancer awareness month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: To create awareness on various kinds of cancers, Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills organized a walkathon on Sunday, which was flagged off by Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan.

The health walk was organized to mark the occasion of cancer awareness month.Over 200 health enthusiasts, senior doctors and staff of Care Hospitals participated in the cancer awareness walk, which started at KBR Park and concluded at Care outpatient centre in Banjara Hills.

Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Care Hospitals, Nilesh Gupta said about thousands of news cases of cancer were being reported every year and about 60 percent of the cases are diagnosed in critical stage due to lack of awareness among the people he said.

Rufus Augustine, Head, CARE Outpatient Center said that on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Care Hospitals Banjara Hills is organizing a cancer screening camp at Care outpatient premises from January 30 to February 4 in which oncologists will be available for free consultation. A 50 percent discount will be available on the testing facilities.

Dr. Sudha Sinha, Head, Care Cancer Institute, Dr. Vipin Goel senior surgical oncologist, Dr.B. Sainath, medical oncologist and others were present.