B Tech graduate commits suicide in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:22 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Representation image

Kothagudem: A 23 year old B Tech graduate has allegedly committed suicide at Burgampad mandal headquarters in the district on Monday.

The deceased M Sai Kishan, who was unemployed, hanged himself at his residence at Pandava Basti locality. Financial troubles were said to be the reason behind his extreme step.

The local police shifted the body to Burgampad government hospital and probing into the incident.