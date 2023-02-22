B-Town slams a media publication; recalls similar incidents after Alia’s pictures are leaked

Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities have been venting out their frustration on social media after a media organisation published images of Alia Bhatt relaxing at her home. She was photographed via a zoom lens from a neighbouring terrace.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor reposted the pictures published by the media organisation without consent and wrote, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!(sic)”

She further added, tagging Mumbai Police, “In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today!”

Alia’s peers, including Anushka Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor reposted her story by recalling their experiences while calling out the publication for invasion of privacy, while Arjun Kapoor, Karan johar, and many others have extended their support to the ‘Brahmastra’ actor.

Anushka Sharma shared how she had a similar experience with the same media organisation for her daughter Vamika’s pictures. “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests,” she said on her story.

While Janhvi Kapoor also reposted Alia’s story and shared an incident of the media organisation sharing pictures of her clicked through a glass door when she was working out inside the gym.

“This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym, I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed,” she wrote.

“I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. Where there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone’s private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it’s a journalistic accomplishment is far from it (sic),” she further added.

Calling the incident stalking, Alia’s ‘2 states’ co-star Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram story, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice(sic).”

Karan Johar also wrote, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities, it’s a basic human right!!!!(sic).”

In addition to her co-workers, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, actor Swara Bhasker, and others spoke against the incident.