Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ to come out in August on Netflix

By PTI Updated On - 03:12 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film “Heart of Stone” finally has a release date — August 11, 2023.

Streaming service Netflix shared the release date of the Gal Gadot-led movie along with a bunch of other marquee titles through teaser video on its social media platforms on Wednesday.

Directed by Tom Harper, the movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer.

It follows Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative and the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

The video also dropped new footage from Netflix’s upcoming movies, including Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction 2”, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston-starrer “Murder Mystery 2”, Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” and David Fincher’s “The Killer”, starring Michael Fassbender.

“Extraction 2”, which brings back Hemsworth as Tyler Rake from 2020 hit “Extraction”, will debut on Netflix on June 16. Anthony and Joe Russo have produced the sequel, which is directed by Sam Hargrave.

The movie will see Rake taking on another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Set for release on March 13, “Murder Mystery 2” is a follow-up to Sandler and Aniston’s 2019 movie “Murder Mystery”.

It will see Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) find themselves at the centre of an international abduction when their friend, the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.

“Rebel Moon” is Snyder’s second project with Netflix after his hit 2021 movie “Army of the Dead”. It will premiere on December 22.

The movie stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Staz Nair, and Corey Stoll, among others.

“Rebel Moon” chronicles the story of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius.

Desperate, the civilians dispatch a young woman (played by Boutella), who has a mysterious past, to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.

Before “Rebel Moon”, Fincher’s “The Killer” will make its debut on the platform.

Based on the graphic novel series of the same title, the movie is about an assassin who after a fateful near-miss, battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt.

Led by Fassbender, the film’s cast also includes Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

Another star-studded title from the streamer is Emily Blunt and Chris Evan’s “Pain Hustlers”, directed by David Yates.

It features Blunt as a blue-collar woman who loses her job and struggles to raise her daughter. She takes up a job at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Also starring Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d’Arcy, the movie will release on October 27.

Other major titles to hit Netflix in 2023 include Millie Bobby Brown’s “Damsel” (October 13), Nicole Kidman’s “A Family Affair” (November 17), Sam Esmail-directed “Leave The World Behind” (December 8), Kevin Hart’s “Lift” (August 25), Idris Elba’s “Luther: The Fallen Sun” (March 10), Eddie Murphy-Jonah Hill’s “You People” (January 27), Reese Witherspoon-Ashton Kutcher’s “Your Place or Mine” (February 10) and Jamie Foxx’s “They Cloned Tyrone” (July 21).