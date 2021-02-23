Bada Pahad Urs celebrations begin in Nizamabad

The Hazrat Dargah also known as Bada Pahad Dargah conduct the Urs celebrations in the month of March every year

Nizamabad: Three-day celebrations of Bada Pahad Hazrat Syed Shadulla Hussaini Dargah Urs have begun on Tuesday.

The Hazrat Dargah also known as Bada Pahad Dargah conduct the Urs celebrations in the month of March every year. Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy, Erstwhile Nizamabad district DCCB Chairman, formally submitted a ‘chaddar’ and ‘gandam’ (sandal) to the Dargah and launched the Urs Shareef rally following which he offered special prayers at the dargah.

Every year, the Urs celebrations are attended by two to three lakh devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka States, but due to Covid-19 pandemic this year, there is a decline in the number of devotees visiting the place where huge number of Hindu devotees visit and take part in the festivities as a symbol for Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb.

The celebrations usually start with the procession of ‘Urs-e-Shareef’ carrying sandal on camel and horse by the ancestral priest from Jalalpur village to the dargah situated atop a hillock. Revenue and Wakf Board officials made all the arrangements for the devotees including road connectivity and drinking water facility. The TSRTC is also running special buses to the Dargah from Nizamabad and Bodhan.

