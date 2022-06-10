BAFTA sets dates for 2023 Awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: In a press release issued on June 8, the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) has announced February 19 (Sunday) as the date for its 2023 film awards ceremony. However, the full timeline and eligibility details for award nominees are yet to be released.

The 2022 ceremony was held on March 13 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. This year, the winner of the best director award was Jane Campion for her film ‘The Power of the Dog’. Joanna Scanlon and Will Smith won the titles of best lead actress and best lead actor, respectively. Ariana DeVose and Troy Kotsure were named winners in supporting acting categories.

In addition to its Film, Games and Television Awards ceremonies, BAFTA is a leading global arts charity that “identifies and celebrates excellence, discovers, inspires and nurtures new talent, and enables learning and creative collaboration”. BAFTA’s year-round programme of learning events and initiatives includes Elevate, Young Game Designers (YGD) and Breakthrough – which is currently open for applications in the UK and the USA.

–– Aishwarya Jain