Bajaj launches Pulsar N250 in Hyderabad

Along with sporting the biggest engine in the Pulsar lineup, the naked streetfighter is packed with advanced features to provide better riding experience for customers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 April 2024, 04:52 PM

Pulsar N250

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto, launched the all-new flagship of the N Series – the Pulsar N250 here on Wednesday. Along with sporting the biggest engine in the Pulsar lineup, the naked streetfighter is packed with advanced features to provide better riding experience for customers.

The Pulsar N series boasts a strong line up from Bajaj, with the N160 launched in July 2022 and the N150 in September 2023, both of which hold an enviable position in the 150-160 cc category.

New ABS Ride Modes

The Pulsar N250 comes equipped with three ABS ride modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road to take precision riding to the next level. The intrusion of ABS is best optimized in each ride mode to deliver maximum rider control.

Switchable Traction Control

The Pulsar N250’s Switchable Traction Control prevents the rear wheel from spinning out of control on slippery surfaces or during hard acceleration. This helps the bike maintain a firm grip and reduces the risk of skids and loss of control, keeping the rider in control.

Upside-Down Fork Suspension

The Pulsar N250 employs 37 mm USD (upside-down) Fork Suspension, which improves the bike’s agility and shock absorption capabilities.

The USD forks sport a premium Champagne Gold colour for the Pearl Metallic White and Glossy Racing Red variants and a menacing All-Black look for the Brooklyn Black variant.

Digital Console with Bluetooth Connectivity

The N250 also features a fully digital, Bluetooth-enabled, reverse monochromatic LCD console.

Bluetooth integration allows the rider to receive mobile notifications and accept or reject calls on the console, along with fuel gauge indications and service notifications. The newly developed Bajaj Ride Connect app allows for a seamless connection between the rider’s mobile phone and the bike.

While the 2024 edition of Pulsar N150 and N160 witnessed console upgrades earlier this year, the N250 raises the bar to the next level with the TBT (turn-by-turn) Navigation feature, becoming the first in the Pulsar N family of motorcycles to have the feature. . Coupled with real-time connectivity, TBT Navigation enhances the rider’s focus by minimizing distractions that come with operating a mobile phone, making the riding experience even more elevated.

New Graphics

The Pulsar N250 sports fresh styling with a new set of graphics and is available in Brooklyn black, Pearl Metallic White, and Glossy Racing Red color schemes. The black chrome branding, the blacked-out alloys, the USD forks, the exhaust, and the engine casing are designed to further enhance the formidable road presence of the Pulsar N250.

Wide Tyres

The Pulsar N250 now comes equipped with wide tyres (Front 110/70-17, Rear 140/70-17) for better grip and stability. This larger contact patch provides better grip and traction, especially when cornering or accelerating. As a result, riders can feel more confident in their bike’s handling, particularly in challenging road conditions such as wet or uneven surfaces. The wide tyres also augment the road presence, giving the it a muscular and aggressive appearance.

Engine

The Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249.07 cc, oil-cooled engine tuned to deliver 24.5 PS and 21.5 Nm of torque and equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch. With the biggest engine among its competitors, the Pulsar N250 delivers a refined riding experience along with an enthralling performance at an extremely competitive price, leaving other contenders far behind.

These advanced features, coupled with the sophistication of USD forks, significantly elevate the bike’s ride quality and cornering capabilities.

The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1,50,829 ex-showroom (Delhi).