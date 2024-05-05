Bajrang Punia provisionally suspended for failing to provide urine sample

It has been learnt that Punia will be ineligible to participate in any tournaments or trials until his suspension is lifted.

By IANS Published Date - 5 May 2024, 12:35 PM

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia.

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing to provide a urine sample during the trials held in Sonipat on March 10, a source close to the development told IANS.

Despite several calls, Bajrang was unavailable to comment on the matter.

More details awaited.