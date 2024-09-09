Haryana: AAP puts pressure on Congress, to name candidates for all 90 seats

The talks between two sides have been stuck over number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and Congress offering 5

By PTI Published Date - 9 September 2024, 12:43 PM

Representational Image

New Delhi: The AAP’s Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said on Monday the party will declare by this evening candidates for all 90 seats if the Congress fails to finalise an alliance with it for the October 5 Assembly polls.

Gupta said that every worker of Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana is ready to strongly contest all the 90 Assembly seats. “We will release the list of candidates on 90 seats by the evening,” he said when asked about the reply of Congress to AAP regarding alliance for the polls.

The talks between two sides have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by AAP, with the party demanding 10 seats and the Congress offering 5, party sources said. Gupta said AAP was waiting for the Congress’ response, but nothing has come so far.