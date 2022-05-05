Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya to go through trials for CWG

By PTI Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

File photo

New Delhi: Stars such as Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will not get direct entries into the final of their respective categories when the national federation holds selection trials for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games owing to the unrest among upcoming grapplers during the recent Asian Championship trials.

During the trials for the Mongolia event, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had given direct entries to Bajrang and Dahiya for the spot-clinching final in their respective weight categories, while the others slogged through the draw.

Bajrang faced stiff competition from Rohit in the only bout he fought in the 65kg while an annoyed Aman gave a walkover to Ravi in the 57kg final after battling his way to the summit clash.

Both Aman and Ravi train at Chhatrasal Stadium. Deepak Punia (86kg) was also given a direct entry to the final, a move which the other wrestlers termed as unfair. No one complained officially but the decision was criticised and the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was seen assuring the wrestlers that they would see better arrangement “next time.”

The WFI is now set to conduct the trials for men (May 17, in New Delhi) and women (May 16, in Lucknow) to pick teams for the CWG and Asian Games. “No one will get direct entry to final this time. All will have to come through draw for the CWG and Asiad trials. We have not received any request for special treatment as of today but if star wrestlers want some benefit, given their status, the committee can consider but definitely they will not get direct entry into final,” said a WFI source.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .