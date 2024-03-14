Balancing Growth and Conservation: Maadri Prithvi Raj Leads a Unified Approach to protect Patancheru Constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 03:00 PM

Maadri Prithvi Raj, wildlife and environment enthusiast

Patancheru: Prithvi Raj, a zealous advocate for wildlife and the environment, is rising to fame as a prominent voice for nature’s preservation and sustainable living. Not only is Mr. Prithvi profoundly tied to the natural world, but he also stands as a pioneering force and initiates impressive endeavors. Among his innovative ventures are the MDR Foundation, YLAPAC.org, and Maadri.org. Each reflects his commitment to better society and environment.

Known for its wildlife richness, the Biodiversity Center in Sangareddy district – Patancheru Constituency houses more than 170 species of birds, an astounding collection of 20,000 peacocks, and a significant number of spotted deer, ranging between 1000 and 1500 in the forest range. The juxtaposition of this thriving ecosystem against industrial growth emphazises on the fundamental requirement for preserving the environment.

The distinct biodiversity jewel – Ameenpur lake:

Ameenpur Lake, the only Biodiversity Heritage Site in Telangana, is a corner stone for the region’s wildlife diversity. The lake, with over 170 bird species, has transformed into a critical wildlife sanctuary and plays a crucial role in maintaining Patancheru’s ecological equilibrium. Studies by the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad highlight Lake Ameenpur’s diverse biology that includes 20 fish varieties, 15 reptilian and amphibian species, and a dozen mammal species.

The eco-impact of ICRISAT:

The safeguarding role of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) spans over 3,500 hectares, providing a sanctuary for more than 130 bird species. This institute significantly contributes to ecological equilibrium and enhancement of diverse life forms.

Green corridors and forest areas:

Patancheru’s widespread links of green routes, incorporating city patches of woods like Bonthapalle Urban Forest,Jinnaram Forest and buffer areas like Kothapally, Pyaranagar, Nallavally, Mumbapur, and Mangampet, our region includes significant portions of the Narsapur forest reserves and essential woodland sections, offer crucial living spaces for diverse species. Bodies of water such as Ameenpur, Sakhi, and Thimma play a significant role in the local environment and foster a variety of plant and animal life.

Sustainable development and conservation:

It is a formidable but necessary task to strike a balance between the rapid urbanization and industrial growth (inclusive of chemical and pharmaceutical sectors) in Patancheru, and the need for environmental conservation. A collective endeavor is needed from all sections of the community, especially the industries, to implement sustainable methodologies. This encompasses:

Enforcing strict pollution control measures, executing efficient waste management, and undertaking preventive conservation initiatives to curtail the environmental repercussions of industrial operations. As per a study conducted by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board in 2019, Patancheru emerges as one of the most pollution-affected industrial regions in the state, bearing significant levels of air, water, and soil pollution.

Opting for thoughtful utilization of natural assets like water, land, and energy to diminish environmental deterioration and guarantee lasting sustainability. A research report by the Centre for Science and Environment in 2017 indicates that Patancheru is grappling with serious issues of water shortage and purity, with groundwater depletion and contamination by industrial effluents and sewage.

Unified Plea for Change:

Driven by the everlasting insight from Mahatma Gandhi – “be the change that you wish to see in the world”, Maadri Prithvi Raj invites all parties involved, from locals to pioneering industrial figures and decision-makers, to unite in safeguarding the cherished natural legacy of Patancheru. His call for inculcating sustainability and a lifestyle of wellness targets the harmonious unity of industrial activities and the thriving of the priceless ecological treasure of the Patancheru Endowment Land. As a beacon of change, Maadri Prithvi Raj not only leads but also motivates dedication towards the preservation of the gifted ecosystem of Patancheru.

