Workshop on Forest Act organised for forest officers

According to a statement issued here, the workshop was aimed to empower forest officers with the knowledge and skills to effectively address wildlife crimes (like illegal trade, hunting and poaching) and human-animal conflict.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 09:40 PM

Hyderabad: Humane Society International (India) in collaboration with Telangana State Forest Academy, organized a workshop on Wednesday to sensitize nearly 80 forest officers on the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 .

According to a statement issued here, the workshop was aimed to empower forest officers with the knowledge and skills to effectively address wildlife crimes (like illegal trade, hunting and poaching) and human-animal conflict.

Also Read Elephant’s movement sends Forest department into huddle

Sumanth Bindumadhav and Shubhra Sotie from HSI/India’s wildlife team facilitated discussions and trained the forest officers on topics like investigations into wildlife crimes, application of the most relevant sections of the act, interpretation of the act in various scenarios, and the challenging facets of human-wildlife conflict and its mitigation.