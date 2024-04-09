CIDC honours Ramky Infrastructure

The company has been honoured across multiple categories, underscoring its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and social impact in the construction domain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: Ramky Infrastructure Limited announced its achievements at the 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2024, organised by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC).

Ramky Infrastructure Limited won Achievement Awards for Best Construction Projects, Creating Social Development and Impact, Best Professionally Managed Company, and Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment