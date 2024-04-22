Versatile teacher Yogeshwar retires from services after 37 years

Rahul was all praise for Yogeshwar for rendering outstanding services to the education department in his 37-years long stint and for achieving national best teacher as well.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 08:26 PM

Mancherial: Gundeti Yogeshwar, a prominent teacher and head master of Zilla Parishad High School-Parupalli village retired from services at a programme held on the premises of the institute on Monday.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul was the chief guest of the event.

Also Read Kothagudem: Private school alumni extend financial aid to their teachers

Rahul was all praise for Yogeshwar for rendering outstanding services to the education department in his 37-years long stint and for achieving national best teacher as well.

District Education Officer S Yadaiah and State Environment Education Project Officer B Vidyasagar who were also present lauded the headmaster for showing dedication and commitment towards the occupation. Hailing from Chennur town, Yogeshwar had joined the department as a teacher in 1987.

He had worked as a district environmental education coordinating officer. He was congratulated by his colleagues and students on getting retired.

He anchored in 10,000 programmes of both government and private organisations. He was a poet and artist and crusader of protection of trees.