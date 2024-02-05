Balka Suman booked for derogatory remarks against CM Revanth

Suman was criticising Revanth Reddy for abusing BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 09:31 PM

File Photo

Mancherial: BRS district president Balka Suman was booked for allegedly insulting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by making derogatory remarks while addressing cadres of the party here on Monday.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector K Mahender said a case was registered against Suman under the Sections 294 (obscene words), 504 (intentional insults leading provocation of public peace and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint received from Pudari Tirupati, a Congress councilor from Mancherial town.

Suman was criticising Revanth Reddy for abusing BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.