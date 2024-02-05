Balka Suman calls on BRS cadres to fight for public

Suman opined that the cadres should not be disheartened by the loss of the party in the recent polls to the Legislative Assembly. Instead, they could fight against the government on behalf of the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 06:43 PM

File Photo

Mancherial: BRS district president Balka Suman called the cadres of the party to fight for the public while being in the Opposition. He along with former minister Niranjan Reddy attended a meeting of the cadres belonging to Mancherial Assembly constituency held here on Monday.

Suman opined that the cadres should not be disheartened by the loss of the party in the recent polls to the Legislative Assembly. Instead, they could fight against the government on behalf of the public. He demanded the government to fulfill 420 poll promises. He wanted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to use language as per his stature.

The former Chennur MLA recalled that the BRS led government neither used abusive language against anyone nor indulged in witch-hunt. The party forgave leaders who backstabbed it and rendered administration with the spirit of democracy. But, Reddy was arrogantly making comments against the BRS supreme K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The president alleged that the government diverted Rs 7,700 crore meant for the Rythu Bandhu scheme to Raghav Constructions owned by revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, causing injustice to beneficiaries of the initiative. He accused the government of failing to deliver its poll promises even after completing two months at the office.

Suman flayed the government for declaring a crop holiday for the first time in recent history. He charged that leaders were focusing on making profits by leaving administration to the wind. He said that they were diverting attention of the public by criticising the BRS and was planning to gain electoral mileage in coming polls to Parliament.