Balka Suman finds fault with BJP leadership for disrupting Minister’s speech

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders will not be able to roam freely in the State and will be forced to stay indoors, if the TRS cadre decided to confront them at every juncture, warned Government Whip Balka Suman. He was reacting to the rude behaviour of the BJP workers, disrupting the speech of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at an official ceremony for the laying foundation stone of national highway projects in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office here on Saturday, Suman found fault with the BJP leadership for disrupting the Minister’s speech and wondered what would happen to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, if the TRS cadres obstructed him. “The BJP leaders are unable to digest the rapid progress in Telangana. Hence, they are trying to obstruct the Telangana Minister’s speech,” he said. He pointed out that while Telangana was supplying uninterrupted and quality power to all sectors, the Modi government’s failure in ensuring adequate coal supplies forced the country into darkness.

Further, the Government Whip demanded that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi should first apologise to people of Telangana before visiting the Osmania University. Due to the unnecessary delay caused by the then Congress-led UPA government in formation of Telangana State, scores of youth especially students committed suicide. He said the visit was only aimed to gain political mileage and was of no use for the University as well as the State.

He had also slammed Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy for making abusive remarks against him and cautioned that the Congress MLA must restrain himself from resorting to such remarks, failing which the latter would get an earful next time. He stated that the likes of Jagga Reddy did not participate in Telangana movement and instead, sided with anti-Telangana leaders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .