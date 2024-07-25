CM Revanth scores self-goal on dynasty politics, comments evoke laughter on social media

"Revanth Reddy taking a dig at his own boss Rahul Gandhi" was the most common comment in responses to videos of the CM's speech in Assembly

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s feeble attempt to take a jibe at BRS working president KT Rama Rao by accusing him of dynasty politics boomeranged, with his comments now being ‘celebrated’ on social media as one against the dynasty politics in the Congress.

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy had tried to take a potshot at Rama Rao by stating that he had not invoked his father’s or grandfather’s name to come up in politics, but had come up the hard way, having worked right from the lower levels including the Zilla Parishad and now as the Chief Minister. The BRS working president, he had alleged, had come through the ‘management quota’.

While Rama Rao had replied in his own inimitable style, pointing out that Revanth Reddy had come up through the ‘payment quota’ and also telling Revanth Reddy to mind his statements while in Assembly, social media took it further.

“Revanth Reddy was taking a dig at his own boss Rahul Gandhi” was the most common comment in responses to videos of the Telangana Chief Minister’s speech in the Assembly, with many tagging Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders in their comments.

There were some who used recent rumours of Revanth Reddy slanting towards the BJP, saying that “last week he met Amit Shah, and today he is making a sly comment on Rahul Gandhi….”

Some called his speech “a message to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejasvi Yadav”, while some had a laugh saying they were ready to translate the Telugu speech for Rahul Gandhi if necessary. Here is one such video that elicited hilarious comments from social media users on X:

