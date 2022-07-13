Balka Suman tours flood-affected areas in Chennur

Mancherial: Government whip Balka Suman toured several parts of Chennur Assembly segment which was affected by incessant rains, on Wednesday.

Suman toured Devulawada, Laxmipur, Parupalli and Kollur villages in Kotapalli mandal and inspected a rehabilitation centre at Parupalli village. He instilled confidence by interacting with the people taking shelter at the centre. He instructed the officials concerned to shift victims of floods to safer places. He requested the public to be cautious of the floods.

The government whip earlier inspected a temporary bridge which was overflowing and disrupted traffic on Mancherial-Chennur road at Rasulpalli village in Jaipur mandal. He then visited a flooding Bathukamma vagu in Chennur mandal and an under-construction bridge across the stream. He stated that steps would be taken to build bridges across streams that isolated villages in Chennur segment.