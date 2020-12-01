Ballot papers: Old timers turn nostalgic in GHMC polls

On seeing ballot papers instead of EVMs, retired Principal Scientist of TS Agricultural University, G Nageswara Rao turned nostalgic

Hyderabad: For the retired Principal Scientist of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, G Nageswara Rao, every election means a responsibility and exercising his franchise without fail.

Since 1969, Rao has actively cast his vote along with family members in every election. Be it the Parliament, Assembly or municipal elections, he queues up at the designated booth to select a candidate of his choice. On Tuesday too, he came to the polling station which is 9 km from his house in AS Rao Nagar and voted.

He turned nostalgic on seeing ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). It was ballot papers through which he exercised his franchise since 1969 till EVMs were introduced for conduct of elections.

However, Rao deplored the lackadaisical attitude of those who failed to take part in the voting resulting in less voting percentage. “Braving the health complications at this old age, we are visiting the polling booth and casting our vote. But a majority of voters especially youth are not interested in voting,” he said.

A high majority of the 12 lakh senior citizen voters of the twin cities appeared to have taken part in voting. At several polling booths, senior citizens were seen arriving at the booth with their children to exercise their franchise.

The police personnel also extended help to senior citizens reach the booth and cast their vote instead of waiting in queue.

“Tweeting about the damaged roads and flooded colonies is good to bring it to the notice of officials concerned but at the same time, people should cast their vote and select the right during elections,” Rao added.

