Telangana Polls 2023: Tight security for storage of EVMs

With a single entry door to these halls, a 24-hour deployment of central forces is also arranged to ensure no untoward incidents occur at these centers
Hyderabad: The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines drafted to be used in the upcoming elections are stored amid tight security at 14 constituency-level distribution, reception, and counting centers (DRCs).
Machines that have undergone constituency-level randomization under the supervision of Returning Officers and representatives of political parties, were brought in after passing the first level check and round one randomization at the District Election Office.
With a single entry door to these halls, a 24-hour deployment of central forces is also arranged to ensure no untoward incidents occur at these centers. All DRCs are set up in college premises or stadiums, with Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills sharing a DRC.
DRCs in Hydreabad district:
Constituency DRC/ Strong Room
Musheerabad: A.V College
Malakpet: Amberpet GHMC Indoor Stadium
Amberpet: Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy College for Women
Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills: Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium
Sanathnagar: OU College of Commerce & Business Management
Nampally: JNAFAU College of Fine Arts
Karwan: Govt. Polytechnic College, Masab Tank
Goshamahal: Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam
Charminar: Kamala Nehru, Polytechnic College for Women
Chandrayangutta: Nizam College Library Hall
Yakuthpura: Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Mahavidyalaya
Bahadurpura: Aurora’s Legal Science Academy
Secunderabad: PGRRCDE, OU
Sec’bad Cantonment: CSIIT, Wesley College Ground
Everything to know about EVMs
An EVM is designed with two units – the control unit and the balloting unit. These units are joined together by a cable. The control unit of the EVM is kept with the presiding officer or the polling officer. The balloting unit is kept inside the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes.
Along with these, a VVPAT machine will also be kept for the electors to check if the vote was cast as per their choice. While electors will not receive a copy of this, it will be displayed briefly.
How to cast vote using EVM:
– Press the blue button against the name/symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM
– Wait and check for a red light to beep against your choice
– Then check for the VVPAT to confirm your vote
– If you see that the vote is cast to a different party or do not hear the beep, contact the presiding officer
Model Code of Conduct Report on Friday
Total worth of valuable items seized: Rs. 61,28,688
FIRs filed: 13
Illicit liquor seized: 157.75 liters
Defacement removed at public properties: 46
Defacement removed at private properties: 52