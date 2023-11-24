Telangana Polls 2023: Tight security for storage of EVMs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines drafted to be used in the upcoming elections are stored amid tight security at 14 constituency-level distribution, reception, and counting centers (DRCs).

Machines that have undergone constituency-level randomization under the supervision of Returning Officers and representatives of political parties, were brought in after passing the first level check and round one randomization at the District Election Office.

With a single entry door to these halls, a 24-hour deployment of central forces is also arranged to ensure no untoward incidents occur at these centers. All DRCs are set up in college premises or stadiums, with Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills sharing a DRC.

DRCs in Hydreabad district:

Constituency DRC/ Strong Room

Musheerabad: A.V College

Malakpet: Amberpet GHMC Indoor Stadium

Amberpet: Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy College for Women

Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills: Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium

Sanathnagar: OU College of Commerce & Business Management

Nampally: JNAFAU College of Fine Arts

Karwan: Govt. Polytechnic College, Masab Tank

Goshamahal: Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam

Charminar: Kamala Nehru, Polytechnic College for Women

Chandrayangutta: Nizam College Library Hall

Yakuthpura: Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Mahavidyalaya

Bahadurpura: Aurora’s Legal Science Academy

Secunderabad: PGRRCDE, OU

Sec’bad Cantonment: CSIIT, Wesley College Ground

Everything to know about EVMs

An EVM is designed with two units – the control unit and the balloting unit. These units are joined together by a cable. The control unit of the EVM is kept with the presiding officer or the polling officer. The balloting unit is kept inside the voting compartment for electors to cast their votes.

Along with these, a VVPAT machine will also be kept for the electors to check if the vote was cast as per their choice. While electors will not receive a copy of this, it will be displayed briefly.

How to cast vote using EVM:

– Press the blue button against the name/symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM

– Wait and check for a red light to beep against your choice

– Then check for the VVPAT to confirm your vote

– If you see that the vote is cast to a different party or do not hear the beep, contact the presiding officer

Model Code of Conduct Report on Friday

Total worth of valuable items seized: Rs. 61,28,688

FIRs filed: 13

Illicit liquor seized: 157.75 liters

Defacement removed at public properties: 46

Defacement removed at private properties: 52