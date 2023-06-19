Ban Adipurush film with immediate effect: Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha

Conspiracy has been hatched to insult 'Hanuman ji' and other deities through 'Adipurush', said Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha President Suresh Mishra

By IANS Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

File Photo

Jaipur: The national President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra, has demanded a ban on the film ‘Adipurush‘ starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan with immediate effect.

Claiming that a conspiracy has been hatched to insult ‘Hanuman ji’ and other deities through ‘Adipurush’, Mishra slammed the poor usage of computer graphics for the main characters of the film.

Mishra also said that all the dialogues in the film are baseless.

On the recent statement of writer Manoj Muntashir about changing dialogues of the film, Mishra said, “Changing the dialogues will not stop our protest. The film should be banned with immediate effect. Misrepresentation of Ramayana is beyond tolerance.”

“The film is sending a very contradictory message to the society. Movies impact people’s mind. That’s why special care should be taken so that films don’t tamper with religion and culture. The looks of the mythological characters and their dialogues in the film are sub-par. The film wrongly depicts the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman, Sita and Ravan. The film is an insult to Ramayana. It is like playing with the faith of crores of Hindus,” Mishra said.

“Gods and goddesses have been shown in a fictional manner in the film, which is absolutely wrong. We will not tolerate this. The Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha had sent a notice to the film’s director, Om Raut, through advocate Kamlesh Sharma a year ago. At that time, Raut had said that nothing wrong will be shown in the film. But we now see that all the characters of Ramayana have been made fun of in the film,” he added.

Mishra demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ban the film with immediate effect, and appealed to the general public to boycott the film.

An appeal to this effect has also been filed in the court, Mishra said.

Also Read Pokhara bans all Indian films amid ‘Adipurush’ dialogue row