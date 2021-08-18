Ban on Maoist party extended in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the ban on the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its front organisation as unlawful associations for one more year with effect from August 17.

Seven other front organisations of the Maoist party were also declared as unlawful associations for one year. The State government issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The front organisations include Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS), Radical Youth League (RYL), Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SIKASA), Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), Viplava Karmika Samakhya (VIKASA), All India Revolutionary Students Federation (AIRSF) and Radical Students Union (RSU).

The extension was given as the notification issued in the Government Order dated August 2020 banning the Maoist party and the front organisations expired two days ago. The organisations were declared as unlawful associations under the provisions of Telangana Public Security Act-1992.