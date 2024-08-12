Banana trader, social activist held for smuggling ganja in Nirmal

Nirmal DSP Ganga Reddy told pressmen that Syed Ahmed, a banana trader and Abdul Muktar, a social activist were apprehended when they were peddling the contraband substance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 06:01 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A banana trader and social activist were arrested for allegedly smuggling banned ganja here on Monday. One and half kilograms of ganja were seized from their possession.

Nirmal DSP Ganga Reddy told pressmen that Syed Ahmed, a banana trader and Abdul Muktar, a social activist were apprehended when they were peddling the contraband substance.

Ahmed was caught when he was selling ganja to potential customers near the office of agriculture market committee, following a tip. He confessed to committing the crime under the guise of banana trading. He admitted to procuring the substance from Muktar. Nearly 500 grams of ganja was seized from him.

Muktar was nabbed when he was moving behind Nirmal bus stand. He disclosed that he was smuggling ganja to make a fast buck for quite a long time. He was buying ganja from an unknown person in Maharashtra. He was tracing bodies of persons who dies by suicide by jumping in an irrigation tank at Bangalpet in Nirmal.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila commended Ganga Reddy, Nirmal town Inspector Praveen Kumar, Sub-Inspector Ramesh, Sai Krishna, Ravi, constables Tirupathi, Sudarshan, Suresh and their staffers for arresting the two.