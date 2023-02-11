Banda Prakash files nomination to post of Council Deputy Chairman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:50 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Banda Prakash Mudiraj on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Prakash submitted the nomination papers to Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharya. He Prakash was accompanied by Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathy Rathod, Mohd Mahmood Ali, former Speaker MLC Sirikonda Madhusudhanachari, MLC Gangadhar Goud, MLA Nannapuneni Narender and others.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao finalized the name of Prakash for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Council. Since BRS has a majority in the Council, Prakash is likely to win the election without a challenge.