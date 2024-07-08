Bandi asks CM Revanth Reddy to reduce working hours of Gurukula teachers

Bandi Sanjay said as per the new time table the teachers had to work from 5 am to 9.30 pm, leading to sleeplessness and mental stress.

Published Date - 8 July 2024

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reduce the working hours of the teachers of Gurukula Vidyalayas in the State.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Monday, Bandi Sanjay said as per the new time table the teachers had to work from 5 am to 9.30 pm, leading to sleeplessness and mental stress. “It is not right to hand over the responsibility of study hours and caretaker duties to teachers at night,”he said.

Stating that a lot of warden posts of gurukulas were lying vacant, the union Minister demanded the State government to immediately fill the vacant posts.

Commenting on the difficulties being faced by police personnel in Karimnagar district, he alleged that police personnel in the district had not received TA, DA, PRC and surrender leave bills for months and asked the government to immediately release the amount.

“It is sad to note that the government has paid dues to police personnel in all the districts, except Karimnagar. I request the CM to immediately release the amount,”he said.