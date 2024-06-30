State govt denying funds to BJP MLAs, says Bandi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 06:41 PM

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday found fault with the State government for not allocating funds for development of assembly constituencies being represented by BJP MLAs.

Interacting with the media here, he said it was not proper on the part of the State government to discriminate against BJP MLAs. While denying funds to BJP legislators, adequate funds were being allocated to Congress MLAs. The State government should remember that BJP MLAs were also elected by the people, he said, adding that the Congress should think what would be the situation if the Centre also did the same.

The Centre was also working for the development of Telangana, as part of which it was cooperating with State Ministers and Congress MPs if the latter approached them for the development of the State. Both the Congress and BRS were spreading wrong messages on the privatization of Singareni, he alleged.

Commenting on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s statement that the Jana Sena would work with the BJP in Telangana, Sanjay Kumar said Pawan Kalyan had put his proposal before the BJP. The party would take a decision after discussing with national and State presidents and other party leaders, he said.