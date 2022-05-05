Bandi forgets Urdu too is official language in India

Mahabubnagar: Stirring up yet another controversy, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said if elected to power, his party would cancel appointments made to group I cadre for those who took the TSPSC exams in Urdu medium. Speaking at the public meeting here on Thursday he alleged that the TRS Government pledged the future of Telangana youth with AIMIM party by permitting the candidates to take the examinations in Urdu language.

“Urdu is read and taught by a section of people. They will now prepare the question paper and correct the answer sheets. Amidst all these conspiracies, jobs will be secured by that section of people,” Bandi Sanjay said. But he seemed to have conveniently forgotten that Urdu happened to be one of the official languages of the country and as per eighth schedule of the Indian constitution, candidates can opt to take any job recruitment examination, even the UPSC, in any of the 22 official languages including the Urdu in the country.

Incidentally, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday morning saying “I would emphasise about mother tongue that as our mother moulds our life, in the same manner, mother tongue also shapes our life”.

But here in Telangana, his partymen seemed to have a different opinion about the party’s narrative on mother tongue. While the Prime Minster tweeted saying “the mother and mother tongue both strengthen the foundation of life; lending it permanance.” Incidentally, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan too retweeted the PM’s tweets.

