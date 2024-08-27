Bandi ridicules Kavitha’s bail, KTR urges SC to initiate contempt of court proceedings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 04:03 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to remarks made by Minister of State for Home affairs Bandi Sanjay on the grant of bail to BRS MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the Chief Justice of India and the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the Minister’s comments and initiate contempt proceedings against him.

Reacting strongly to Sanjay’s comments that were defamatory in nature, Rama Rao said despite being a union minister in charge of Home Affairs he was casting aspersions on the Supreme Court.

You’re a union minister incharge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court !! Highly unbecoming of your position I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt… https://t.co/171Bl4ZIiH — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 27, 2024

“Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognizance,” he said after the Minister congratulated the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for the BRC MLC.

“Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor Scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress —BRS leader is out on bail & the Congressman gets to Rajya Sabha. Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine,” Sanjay had posted on X.