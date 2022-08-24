Bandi Sanjay accuses TRS of planning communal riots in Hyderabad

BJP president observing two-hour long 'Nirasana Deeksha' at his residence in Hyderabad.

Karimnagar: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the support of MIM was hatching a conspiracy to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad in the next couple of days. The Chief Minister had hatched a conspiracy to start communal riots in the state capital and instigate attacks on the BJP workers to divert the attention of the people from the nationwide debate on corruption charges.

The BJP president observed a two-hour long ‘Nirasana Deeksha’ at his residence here on Wednesday, in protest against what he termed as ‘illegal arrests, attacks and severe repression being unleashed by the Telangana government on the BJP leaders and cadres across the state’.

Addressing the deeksha, Sanjay maintained that he had taken up the padayatra only to expose the conspiracies and cheating of the Chief Minister, and asserted that none could stop im from it. He called upon party workers and people to attend in big numbers the concluding meeting of praja sangram yatra scheduled to be held at Arts College Grounds in Hanamkonda on August 27. BJP national president J P Nadda would address the meeting.