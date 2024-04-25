Hyderabad: Car catches fire at Badangpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 07:04 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire at Gurramguda in Badangpet on city outskirts on Thursday.

According to the car driver, the vehicle was on its way to the city when smoke started emanating from the engine. As soon as the driver got down to check what was happening flames burst in the car.

On information, a fire tender from nearby fire station reached the spot and doused the flames. The fire officials the incident might have happened due to short circuit in the battery or overheating of cables in the car.