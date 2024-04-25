Justice PC Ghose commission to receive complaints on KLIS till May 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad: Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja said on Thursday that complaints and petitions could be submitted by providing bearing out evidence with notarized affidavits in sealed covers to the Judicial commission headed by Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, former Supreme Court Judge on all working days from 11 am to 3 pm till May 31.

In a public notice issued by the State government, Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja said the Judicial commission would conduct inquiry into issues related to quality in construction and maintenance and misappropriation of funds in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme and fix the responsibility.

The complaints can be sent to the Commission by post or be dropped in the box arranged at “the Commission Office at D Block, 8 th floor, BRKR Bhavan, near Secretariat, Hyderabad- 500063”. The State government has ordered inquiry into the sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage and leakages in Sundilla and Annaram barrages. Justice PC Ghose, as part of his inquiry visited all the three barrages on Thursday.