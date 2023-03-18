Bandi Sanjay appears before Telangana Women’s Commission

State Women's Commission directed the BJP leader to refrain from making such comments against women in future

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Taking serious exception to State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory comments against BRS MLC K Kavitha, the State Women’s Commission directed the BJP leader to refrain from making such comments against women in future.

Sanjay appeared before the Commission here on Saturday. He also submitted a written explanation on his remarks against the BRS MLC to the Commission. He admitted before the Commission that he had not made the comment ‘intentionally’ and that it all happened ‘spontaneously’.

During the two and half hour examination, the Commission presented past videos of the BJP leader, in which he had made some insulting comments against women on different occasions.

The Commission also strictly ordered Sanjay to desist from making politically motivated or other mean comments against women.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the BJP State president’s comments on the BRS MLC, the State Women’s Commission had directed him to appear in person on Wednesday.

However, the BJP leader had requested that he would appear on Saturday. Commission chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy had also directed Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the episode.

Demanding an apology from the BJP State president for his comments, BRS leaders and workers had staged protests across the State and even in New Delhi. Not just BRS, even leaders from BJP condemned the comments made by Sanjay. Nizamabad MP D Arvind had said that he did not endorse Bandi Sanjay’s comments and demanded him to withdraw his comments.