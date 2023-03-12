BJP MP Arvind slams Bandi Sanjay for derogatory comments on BRS MLC K Kavitha

Being the State president of a national party, Bandi Sanjay should have behaved more responsibly and I do not support his actions, said BJP MP Arvind

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

File photo (Source: Twitter/Arvind Dharmapuri).

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory remarks on BRS MLC K Kavitha, which triggered massive protests across the State on Saturday, has now exposed the lack of popularity and support Sanjay was facing in his own party as well.

The BJP’s Telangana unit, which was recently warned by union Home Minister Amit Shah to settle internal differences, proved on Sunday that the factionalism within its leaders was far from over with Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind openly criticizing Sanjay for his remarks against Kavitha.

“Being the State president of a national party, he should have behaved more responsibly. I do not support his actions. Whatever he has said is in his individual capacity. The party has nothing to do with it. He has to come out clean on the issue,” he said.

Arvind, who like many other BJP leaders has not been happy with the functioning style and unapologetic behaviour of Sanjay, also said the party president post was not a ‘power centre’ but only a coordination centre to carry out the instructions of the party high command.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Sunday, Arvind said Sanjay was holding a responsible post and hence, he was supposed to be more responsible and careful while making statements as it would affect not just his personal reputation but also the image of the party. “He has created the mess and he himself has to come out of it,” Arvind said.

When he was told that some BJP leaders had pointed out that Sanjay’s remarks were part of a common ‘proverb’ used in Telangana, Arvind said there were a lot of proverbs which people of the State use frequently, but one should use those carefully without hurting sentiments and dignity. “He cannot escape by saying that it is a common proverb. He should have acted responsibly while making comments. If he corrects himself, it will be better for him,” he said.